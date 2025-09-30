Report: Braelon Allen likely headed for IR with MCL sprain

The Jets will be without one of their offensive contributors for a bit.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, running back Braelon Allen is set to miss time with the MCL sprain he suffered during Monday’s loss to the Dolphins.

While Allen is seeking additional opinions on the injury, he is likely to land on injured reserve.

In his second season, Allen has rushed for 76 yards with a touchdown and caught two passes for 17 yards so far this season. He nearly had another score early in Monday night’s game, but fumbled just before reaching the goal line.

The Jets will host the Cowboys in Week 5.