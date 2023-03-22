Report: Brandon Powell reaches agreement with Vikings
Published March 22, 2023 11:44 AM
The Vikings are signing free agent receiver Brandon Powell to a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It reunites Powell with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who previously was the Rams’ offensive coordinator.
Powell, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Rams. In 2022, he played 17 games with six starts and totaled 24 catches for 156 yards. Powell played 290 snaps on offense and 228 on special teams.
The Lions signed Powell as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
He played one season for the Lions and spent 2020 with the Falcons.
In 44 career games, Powell has 47 receptions for 354 yards and two touchdowns.