Report: Brock Bowers dealing with PCL injury, bone bruise

  
Published October 5, 2025 08:13 AM

Optimism that Raiders tight end Brock Bowers would play on Sunday has faded since Friday and taking time off could be Bowers’ best route back to 100 percent.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bowers is dealing with a PCL injury and a bone bruise on his knee since being injured in Week 1. Medical advice has been for him to rest so that he can heal, but Bowers has not missed any games so far this season.

Bowers had five catches for 103 yards in the opener, but has 14 catches for 122 yards during the Raiders’ three-game losing streak. That’s still good for the second-most receiving yards on the team, but it’s not the kind of production that Bowers became known for as a rookie.

The Raiders’ inactive list will be released 90 minutes ahead of their 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Indianapolis.