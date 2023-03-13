 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Broncos keep Alex Singleton on three-year deal

  
Published March 13, 2023 03:21 PM
nbc_csu_stidhambroncos_230313
March 13, 2023 01:53 PM
With the Raiders reportedly pursuing Jimmy Garoppolo, Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms think backing up Russell Wilson (and playing for Sean Payton) is a great landing spot for Jarrett Stidham.

The Broncos have a deal with inside linebacker Alex Singleton, keeping him from hitting free agency. Mike Klis of 9News reports its a three-year, $18 million contract with $9 million guaranteed.

Singelton, 29, ranks 67th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .

He played all 17 games last season, starting a career-best 12, and totaled 163 tackles, three pass breakups, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Singleton left the Eagles a year ago, signing a one-year, $1.1 million fully guaranteed contract with $750,000 in incentives with Denver.

He led the Eagles with 137 tackles in 2021 and made 262 in 42 games over three seasons in Philadelphia.

Singleton went undrafted in 2015 out of Montana State and spent time with the Seahawks, Patriots and Vikings as a rookie. He then was selected in the first round of the 2016 CFL draft by the Calgary Stampeders.

Singleton went to Canada and won the league’s defensive MVP award and all-star recognition in 2017 and 2018. He returned to the NFL in 2019 with the Eagles.