Report: Broncos keep Alex Singleton on three-year deal

The Broncos have a deal with inside linebacker Alex Singleton, keeping him from hitting free agency. Mike Klis of 9News reports its a three-year, $18 million contract with $9 million guaranteed.

Singelton, 29, ranks 67th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .

He played all 17 games last season, starting a career-best 12, and totaled 163 tackles, three pass breakups, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Singleton left the Eagles a year ago, signing a one-year, $1.1 million fully guaranteed contract with $750,000 in incentives with Denver.

He led the Eagles with 137 tackles in 2021 and made 262 in 42 games over three seasons in Philadelphia.

Singleton went undrafted in 2015 out of Montana State and spent time with the Seahawks, Patriots and Vikings as a rookie. He then was selected in the first round of the 2016 CFL draft by the Calgary Stampeders.

Singleton went to Canada and won the league’s defensive MVP award and all-star recognition in 2017 and 2018. He returned to the NFL in 2019 with the Eagles.