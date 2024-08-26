 Skip navigation
Report: Broncos trying to trade Samaje Perine

  
Published August 26, 2024 04:56 PM

It doesn’t look like running back Samaje Perine is going to be on the initial 53-man roster in Denver, but the manner of his departure from the Broncos remains up in the air.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are talking to other teams to see if they can trade Perine rather than just release him. Any move would have to come before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to get to 53 players.

Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and fifth-round pick Audric Estime look like they will be the backs for the Broncos this season.

Perine ran 53 times for 238 yards and a touchdown while catching 50 passes for 455 yards in Denver last season.