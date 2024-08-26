Report: Broncos will part ways with Tim Patrick, working to trade him

Running back Samaje Perine isn’t the only player the Broncos are trying to trade ahead of Tuesday’s roster cutdown.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that they are also working to find a partner for a deal involving wide receiver Tim Patrick. If they can’t make a trade, they are expected to release Patrick.

Patrick has missed the last two seasons after tearing his ACL and then his Achilles in subsequent summers. He caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in the first two preseason games, but did not play in Sunday’s finale.

The Patrick report came shortly after a similar one about Perine, so the Broncos may be able to add some future draft capital in the coming hours.