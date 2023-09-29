Report: Broncos will sign Tre’Quan Smith next week

The Broncos are expected to sign free agent receiver Tre’Quan Smith next week, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

It will reunite Smith with head coach Sean Payton, who were together for four seasons in New Orleans.

Smith visited the Broncos on Thursday.

The Saints placed Smith on injured reserve with a groin injury before Week 1 but cut him earlier this week.

Smith has 131 receptions for 1,764 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.

The Saints made him a third-round pick in 2018, and he played 66 games with 35 starts in New Orleans.