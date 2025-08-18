Report: Browns might not sign RB Quinshon Judkins until NFL investigation ends

Yes, Browns running back Quinshon Judkins could still be suspended, even though he won’t face criminal charges arising from recent allegations of domestic violence.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Browns and the 36th overall pick in the 2025 draft have yet to reach an agreement. They possibly won’t until the NFL has concluded its internal investigation.

This implies that an investigation will happen, which is normal practice even when criminal charges aren’t pursued. The league uses a lower standard of proof. If the alleged victim cooperates with the NFL’s investigation, the league could decide that Judkins violated the Personal Conduct Policy and impose a suspension.

The other complicating factor is that Judkins is in line for a fully-guaranteed contract, given that the players taken before and after him received fully-guaranteed deals. The Browns may want to include separate protections in the four-year contract, in light of the post-draft incident.

Judkins’s only leverage at this point is to sit out the season and re-enter the draft. If he doesn’t sign a contract until next year, would any suspension be served based on games missed this year? That’s another natural question arising from this unusual situation.