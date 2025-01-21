Report: Buccaneers bracing for OC Liam Coen to be offered Jaguars job

The Buccaneers may need another new offensive coordinator.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the organization is bracing for current OC Liam Coen to be offered the Jaguars’ head coaching job in the coming days — perhaps as soon as Wednesday.

Coen is scheduled to interview with the Jaguars for a second time this week.

Coen, 39, just completed his first year with the Buccaneers, helping the club finish No. 3 in total yards and No. 4 in points en route to winning the NFC South. Coen previously was with the Rams as from 2018-2020 before heading to Kentucky to be the program’s offensive coordinator in 2021. He came back to the Rams as their OC in 2022 before heading back to Kentucky in 2023 to fill the same role.

If the Jaguars do hire Coen, it will be the second time in two years that a Bucs offensive coordinator is in the building for just one season before departing to be a head coach. Dave Canales was hired as the Panthers head coach last offseason after spending a year with Tampa Bay.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has had Byron Leftwich, Canales, and Coen as his offensive coordinators in his three seasons at the helm.

Stroud also raises the possibility that the Bucs could offer Bowles a position in the front office and hire Coen to take his place, noting that the club effectively did so with Bruce Arians stepping down as head coach in March 2022 in favor of Bowles.

Back in 2016, the Buccaneers also dismissed Love Smith after two seasons and promoted offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter to head coach, keeping him with the franchise.