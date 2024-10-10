 Skip navigation
Report: Buccaneers’ stadium, facility sustained only cosmetic damage in Hurricane Milton

  
Published October 10, 2024 02:51 PM

The Buccaneers’ stadium and facility seem to be in good shape despite the destructive force of Hurricane Milton, which hit the Tampa Bay area hard.

Raymond James Stadium and the Bucs’ practice facility appear to have only cosmetic damage, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That stands in contrast to the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field, which had its roof shredded by the hurricane. The Rays said in a statement that no one was injured by the damage to the ballpark and they are still assessing how serious the damage is.

The Buccaneers’ players, coaches and families evacuated while the hurricane was approaching and they are spending this week in New Orleans ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints. The Bucs’ next game is at home on Monday night, October 21, and it is not clear yet whether they will be able to play that game as scheduled.