Report: Bucs assistant Tom Moore will return for a 46th NFL season

Tom Moore is returning to the Buccaneers coaching staff in 2024, Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports.

Moore, 85, just completed his 45th season of coaching in the NFL, his fifth with the Bucs.

He serves as a senior offensive analyst.

Moore is best known for the 13 seasons he spent coaching Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. While playing for the Colts from 1998-2010, Manning posted franchise records with 54,828 passing yards, 399 touchdowns and 4,682 completions. The quarterback won four of his five MVP awards (2003-04, 2008-09) under Moore’s tutelage.

Moore also worked closely with Tom Brady in Tampa.

The longtime coach has overseen the league’s passing leader four different times over the course of his NFL coaching career.