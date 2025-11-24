Report: Bucs believe Baker Mayfield suffered sprained AC joint in left shoulder

While Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield still needs to receive results from an MRI on his left shoulder, there is more information on the status of his injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bucs believe Mayfield suffered a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. There was no fracture and no structural damage shown on initial tests.

At this point, the Buccaneers are not ruling out Mayfield for next Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals. But that is still pending the results of his MRI.

Mayfield suffered the injury during the first half of last night’s loss to the Rams. He played the entire first half, but did not return for the third quarter after aggravating the injury while trying to throw a Hail Mary to end the second period. Mayfield was wearing a sling on his left arm while in street clothes on the sideline, beginning midway through the third quarter.

Back in 2021, Mayfield suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder while playing for the Browns. He played through that and other injuries that season, but with poor results.

In 11 games this season, Mayfield has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.