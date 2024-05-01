 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_nfldraftwrs_240430.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_nfldraftwrs_240430.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Bucs declining fifth-year option on OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka’s contract

  
Published April 30, 2024 10:49 PM

The Buccaneers are not exercising the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka’s contract, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports.

The move is not a surprise given it would have guaranteed Tryon-Shoyinka $13.2 million for 2025.

Instead, Tryon-Shoyinka now is scheduled to hit free agency in March.

Tryon-Shoyinka, 25, was the 32nd overall pick in 2021. He played 49 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie but 75 percent in 2022 and 51 percent last season.

He has totaled only 13 sacks in three seasons.

Tryon-Shoyinka also has 114 tackles, 31 quarterback hits and six passes defensed in his career.