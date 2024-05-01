Report: Bucs declining fifth-year option on OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka’s contract

The Buccaneers are not exercising the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka’s contract, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports.

The move is not a surprise given it would have guaranteed Tryon-Shoyinka $13.2 million for 2025.

Instead, Tryon-Shoyinka now is scheduled to hit free agency in March.

Tryon-Shoyinka, 25, was the 32nd overall pick in 2021. He played 49 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie but 75 percent in 2022 and 51 percent last season.

He has totaled only 13 sacks in three seasons.

Tryon-Shoyinka also has 114 tackles, 31 quarterback hits and six passes defensed in his career.