Report: Calais Campbell has offers from Dolphins, Ravens but still mulling retirement

Edge rusher Calais Campbell is one of the few free agents remaining among PFT’s top-100 free agents. He is 84th on the list.

It is not for a lack of interest.

Campbell, who turns 39 on Sept. 1, has offers from the Dolphins and Ravens, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports, but retirement is not off the table.

“Calais, specifically, is in a unique situation where he’s assessing multiple options as a player in the 45th year of his career,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, via Jackson.

Campbell has played 17 seasons, and he started all 17 games for the Dolphins last season. He totaled 52 tackles, five sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 2024, and he now has 110.5 sacks in his career.

“There’s a lot in play in that, in regard to, your play is high, you’re excited to play another year,” McDaniel said. “He’s assessing those options, and he was a very important player to the team last year. I see him having the opportunity to be a very important player on the team this year.”