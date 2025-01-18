Report: Caleb Williams had a cyst removed from his right hand

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was spotted with a cast on his right hand on Saturday, but it is reportedly not for an injury that will impact him heading into the 2025 season.

Williams was spotted with the cast while attending a USC basketball game. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the protection is in place because Williams had a cyst removed.

The procedure was described as a minor one and Williams is fine moving into the rest of the offseason.

One of the biggest parts of that offseason will be the hiring of a new head coach in Chicago. Once the Trojans are done with their game against Wisconsin, Williams will return to waiting to find out who that is going to be.