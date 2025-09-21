Report: Calijah Kancey could return in playoffs

Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey tore his pectoral muscle in last Monday’s win over the Texans and he had surgery this week before going on injured reserve.

The word at the time of the surgery was that Kancey will not play again this season, but there’s some hope that he could be back on the field. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kancey could return in the postseason.

Per the report, a return in the divisional round would be likelier than the first round so there’s a lot of variables in play beyond Kancey’s own recovery. The Bucs are 2-0, though, and they have won the NFC South the last four years while advancing to at least the second round in three of the last five seasons.

Kancey had one tackle before his injury and he had 11.5 sacks during his first two seasons with the Bucs.