Report: Calijah Kancey’s calf injury isn’t serious

  
Published July 31, 2023 08:17 PM

Buccaneers first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey received good news after undergoing an MRI on his injured calf.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Kancey’s injury is “nothing serious.”

The Bucs may be deliberate in Kancey’s return to practice, but the season opener is not in danger.

The defensive tackle left on a cart during Sunday’s practice, pulling up as he turned the corner on a drill.

The University of Pittsburgh product is expected to join Pro Bowler Vita Vea inside. Kancey earned first-team All-America honors in his junior year, totaling 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.