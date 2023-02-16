Report: Cardinals request interviews with Drew Terrell, Joel Thomas for offensive coordinator job

New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon is wasting no time in trying to find an offensive coordinator.

NFL Media reports that in addition to Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing, the Cardinals also have requested interviews with Commanders receivers coach Drew Terrell and Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas.

Terrell, 31, has four years of NFL experience, including two with the Commanders. After three seasons at the University of Michigan, Terrell joined the Panthers as a quality control coach in 2018. He left for Washington after two seasons in Carolina and was assistant receivers coach in 2021 before a promotion to the receivers job.

Thomas has eight years of NFL experience after 15 seasons in the college ranks. Since Thomas’ arrival as running backs coach in 2015, the Saints have scored 148 rushing touchdowns.