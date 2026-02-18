Report: Cardinals to hire Pete Kwiatkowski as defensive line coach

Arizona has found another key assistant coach.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cardinals are hiring Pete Kwiatkowski to be their defensive line coach.

Kwiatkowski, 59, was previously the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Texas. He was fired after the conclusion of the program’s 2025 season, replaced by Will Muschamp.

This will be Kwiatkowski’s first nil coaching job. He previously was an assistant at Washington, Boise State, Montana State, Eastern Washington, and Snow College.