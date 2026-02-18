 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cardinals to hire Pete Kwiatkowski as defensive line coach

  
Published February 18, 2026 12:14 PM

Arizona has found another key assistant coach.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cardinals are hiring Pete Kwiatkowski to be their defensive line coach.

Kwiatkowski, 59, was previously the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Texas. He was fired after the conclusion of the program’s 2025 season, replaced by Will Muschamp.

This will be Kwiatkowski’s first nil coaching job. He previously was an assistant at Washington, Boise State, Montana State, Eastern Washington, and Snow College.