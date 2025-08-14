 Skip navigation
Report: CB C.J. Henderson is set to sign with the Falcons

  
Published August 14, 2025 10:07 AM

Cornerback C.J. Henderson has reportedly found a place to play for the 2025 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Henderson is set to sign with the Falcons. Henderson, who visited with Atlanta late last month, will have to pass a physical for the deal to become official.

Once the deal is done, it will mark a return to the NFC South for Henderson. He joined the Panthers in a midseason trade in 2021 and had 128 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 39 games for the team.

Henderson was traded to the Panthers by the Jaguars. He was a 2020 first-round pick in Jacksonville and also spent time with the Texans and Steelers last year without appearing in any regular season games.