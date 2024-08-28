 Skip navigation
Report: Chargers finalizing trade for Titans DB Elijah Molden

  
August 28, 2024

The Titans traded for linebacker Ernest Jones this week and they’re set to ship a different defensive player to the Chargers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans and Chargers are finalizing a deal that will send defensive back Elijah Molden to Los Angeles. Late-round draft pick compensation is expected to go back to Tennessee.

Molden was a 2021 third-round pick in Tennessee and he started 17 of the 34 games he played for the Titans. He had 142 tackles, two interceptions, two interception returns for touchdowns, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.

The Titans waived cornerback Caleb Farley on Tuesday. Farley was a 2021 first-round pick, so the team has now moved on from both defensive backs they added early in that draft.