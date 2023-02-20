 Skip navigation
Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Chargers hire Robert Muschamp as quality control coach

  
Published February 20, 2023 09:57 AM
nbc_hhmb_ekelerintv_230210
February 10, 2023 12:53 PM
Los Angeles Chargers' RB Austin Ekeler joins Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher to recap the Chargers' season, discuss the endless possibilities of fantasy football, talk Kellen Moore's hire and more.

The Chargers are hiring Georgia analyst Robert Muschamp as a quality control coach, Matt Zenitz of on3sports reports.

Muschamp is the nephew of former Florida and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, who now is an assistant at Georgia. Robert Muschamp spent the past two seasons working with his uncle.

He earned a scholarship at Auburn after walking on there in 2015.

Muschamp went into coaching immediately after his college playing days ended. He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Tennessee in 2019-20 before heading to Georgia.

The Bulldogs won 29 games and two national championships in Muschamp’s time in Athens.