Report: Chargers LB Denzel Perryman has a high-ankle sprain

  
Published September 8, 2025 04:35 PM

It looks like the Chargers will be without linebacker Denzel Perryman as they try to go to 2-0 this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Perryman has a high-ankle sprain. He is considered week-to-week and similar injuries often keep players out for multiple weeks.

Perryman only played eight snaps for the Chargers in their season-opening win over the Chiefs and was in a walking boot after the game. He also missed six games due to injury last season.

Daiyan Henley played every snap of the opener and Troy Dye played 33 snaps as a replacement for Perryman. Dye had four tackles while Henley had eight tackles and a sack.