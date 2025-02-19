 Skip navigation
nfl_pftpm_franchisetag_250218.jpg
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Report: Chiefs are not expected to franchise or transition tag Trey Smith

  
Published February 19, 2025 10:38 AM

There’s a shortage of franchise and transition tag candidates around the league this offseason, but Trey Smith is one player that’s been mentioned as a possible recipient.

Smith has started all 80 regular season and playoff games he’s played since joining the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, which has made him a key part of the protection for Patrick Mahomes as the team’s right guard. Given the need to improve that protection at left tackle this offseason, the prospect of losing another offensive lineman isn’t a good one for the Chiefs.

If Smith is going to return, it doesn’t look like it will be under a tag. Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports that the Chiefs are not expected to use either tag on Smith in the coming weeks.

Tagging guards and centers is complicated by all offensive linemen being grouped together when it comes to the values of the tags. Tackles drive that price up and it usually results in teams trying to re-sign interior linemen without using tags to maintain their control of their futures.

It appears that will be the case for Smith and it could result in a sizable hole on the offensive line in Kansas City.