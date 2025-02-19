Report: Chiefs are not expected to franchise or transition tag Trey Smith

There’s a shortage of franchise and transition tag candidates around the league this offseason, but Trey Smith is one player that’s been mentioned as a possible recipient.

Smith has started all 80 regular season and playoff games he’s played since joining the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, which has made him a key part of the protection for Patrick Mahomes as the team’s right guard. Given the need to improve that protection at left tackle this offseason, the prospect of losing another offensive lineman isn’t a good one for the Chiefs.

If Smith is going to return, it doesn’t look like it will be under a tag. Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports that the Chiefs are not expected to use either tag on Smith in the coming weeks.

Tagging guards and centers is complicated by all offensive linemen being grouped together when it comes to the values of the tags. Tackles drive that price up and it usually results in teams trying to re-sign interior linemen without using tags to maintain their control of their futures.

It appears that will be the case for Smith and it could result in a sizable hole on the offensive line in Kansas City.