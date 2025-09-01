Report: Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie will start the season without extension

The Chiefs and cornerback Trent McDuffie have not reached agreement on a contract extension and are not expected to before the start of the season, Nate Taylor of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs have negotiated with McDuffie’s representation over the past six weeks, per Taylor, without coming to terms. McDuffie said Sunday that he expects to play this season on his current deal which is set to pay him a $2.61 million base salary.

“Moving forward now, really, it’s just about the season and about [Friday’s] game,” McDuffie said, via Taylor. “I’m not too worried about the contract. That can just happen in the [next] offseason. Let’s just go out there and have a great year.”

The Chiefs have exercised the fifth-year option on McDuffie’s contract with his 2026 salary of $13.6 million now fully guaranteed.

General Manager Brett Veach said last week the sides are going to “continue that dialogue, and hopefully something gets worked out.” So, it’s not out of the question that McDuffie could get an extension this season.

On Sunday, the Cowboys signed cornerback DaRon Bland, a 2023 Pro Bowler and All-Pro, to a four-year, $92 million extension that includes $50 million guaranteed. McDuffie has never made the Pro Bowl but was first-team All-Pro in 2023 and second-team in 2024.

McDuffie, 24, had his first two career interceptions, 13 pass breakups, 59 tackles, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble last season.