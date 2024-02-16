Report: Chiefs exercise option on Chris Jones’ contract, retaining the right to franchise tag him

The Chiefs want to keep Chris Jones. Chris Jones wants to stay with the Chiefs.

It remains to be seen whether the sides can come to an agreement.

The Chiefs, though, have picked up the option on Jones’ contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The team paid him $4.25 million he earned in incentives, something they had to do anyway, but the procedural move allows them to retain the right to franchise tag him.

If the Chiefs don’t reach a long-term agreement with Jones, or don’t use the tag on him, the All-Pro defensive tackle will become a free agent in March.

The tag would cost the Chiefs $32.16 million for a one-year deal.

PFT reported a Chiefs’ agreement with Jones is expected “no time soon.”

Jones skipped all of the offseason program, training camp, the preseason and eventually the regular-season opener in a contract holdout. The five-time Pro Bowler agreed to a revised contract on Sept. 11 that added multiple incentives to his deal.

Jones earned his second consecutive All-Pro honor in 2023, and this spring he will cash in.