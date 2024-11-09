 Skip navigation
Report: Chris Olave will be placed on injured reserve

  
Published November 9, 2024 09:23 AM

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is set to miss extended time after suffering a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

Olave has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to be placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Olave will miss at least four games as a result of the move.

The concussion was the second of the season for Olave and he went to see specialists this week to come up with a path forward after the latest injury. The consultations and move to injured reserve make for a similar approach to the one the Dolphins took with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who returned to action two weeks ago after a Week Two concussion.

Given the timing in the season and the specific nature of the wideout’s injury, Olave’s timeline could be different but it will be a few weeks before there will be a need for the Saints to start thinking about a return to the field.