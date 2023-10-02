Report: Christian Gonzalez to miss time with dislocated shoulder

The Patriots may be without two key defensive players for the near future.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez left Sunday’s 38-3 loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury and Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that he has been diagnosed with a dislocation. Further testing is being done to determine the severity of the injury, but Gonzalez is expected to miss some time as he recovers.

The Patriots have dealt with a number of injuries at corner already this season. Jack Jones and Marcus Jones are on injured reserve while Jonathan Jones has been sidelined for the last three games with an ankle injury.

Losing Gonzalez, who was the defensive rookie of the month for September, would make life even more difficult for the 1-3 Patriots. With edge rusher Matthew Judon likely out for an extended period due to a biceps injury as well, Sunday’s game was painful on many levels for New England.