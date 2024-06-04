Report: Christian McCaffrey will be at 49ers minicamp

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?
nbc_pft_trevorlawrence_240604.jpg
Lawrence outlines ‘ideal’ timeline for extension
nbc_pft_larryallen_240604.jpg
Garrett provides insight on Allen as a teammate

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?
nbc_pft_trevorlawrence_240604.jpg
Lawrence outlines ‘ideal’ timeline for extension
nbc_pft_larryallen_240604.jpg
Garrett provides insight on Allen as a teammate

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Christian McCaffrey will be at 49ers minicamp

  
Published June 4, 2024 10:03 AM

The 49ers have been without a couple of key offensive players during the voluntary portion of their offseason program, but at least one of them is expected to be back for the start of their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that running back Christian McCaffrey will be with the team as they wind down their spring work.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan declined to discuss why McCaffrey was not taking part in the team’s workouts. McCaffrey is signed through the 2025 season, but his contract is not believed to be the reason why he did not attend the voluntary phases of the program.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is looking for a new contract and has been away from the team this offseason. It’s not clear if he will be reporting for the minicamp on Tuesday.