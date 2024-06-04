Report: Christian McCaffrey will be at 49ers minicamp

The 49ers have been without a couple of key offensive players during the voluntary portion of their offseason program, but at least one of them is expected to be back for the start of their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that running back Christian McCaffrey will be with the team as they wind down their spring work.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan declined to discuss why McCaffrey was not taking part in the team’s workouts. McCaffrey is signed through the 2025 season, but his contract is not believed to be the reason why he did not attend the voluntary phases of the program.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is looking for a new contract and has been away from the team this offseason. It’s not clear if he will be reporting for the minicamp on Tuesday.