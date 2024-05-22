 Skip navigation
Christian McCaffrey’s OTA absence is not contract related (but his contract is a little out of whack)

  
Published May 22, 2024 12:48 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t show up for the start of OTAs in San Francisco. Coach Kyle Shanahan tiptoed around the reason(s) for McCaffrey’s absence.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, McCaffrey absence isn’t due to his contract.

That doesn’t mean his contract isn’t or won’t be an issue. McCaffrey is due to make $11.8 million this year under the contract the 49ers inherited when trading for him during the 2022 season. (He has a $200,000 workout bonus that he’ll obviously be jeopardizing by not showing up for offseason work.)

McCaffrey got his current deal after only three seasons in Carolina. Although the deal has a new-money average of $16 million per year, the 49ers have been paying roughly $12 million annually.

While that’s great as running backs go, McCaffrey is more than a running back. He’s the most important non-quarterback on the team’s offense. But he’s paid less than receiver Deebo Samuel or tight end George Kittle.

Samuel’s deal averages nearly $24 million per season.

Last year, McCaffrey accounted for more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns. Samuel had 1,117 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns.

That’s not a knock on Deebo. It’s an illustration of McCaffrey’s value.

Again, it’s not an issue for now. It could be as Week 1 draws closer.