Report: Christian Watson could go on IR with a high-ankle sprain

The Packers finished Sunday’s loss to the Vikings without wide receiver Christian Watson and it may be some time before Watson returns to the lineup.

Watson suffered an ankle injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Watson could be headed to injured reserve after being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. That move would keep him out for at least four games.

Watson did not have a catch before leaving Sunday’s game. He has five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on the season.

The ankle injury is new, but Watson missed eight games with hamstring issues last year so he and the Packers are all too familiar with being in this kind of situation.