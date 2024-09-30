 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240930.jpg
Eagles’ loss to Bucs ‘bodes poorly’ for Sirianni
nbc_pft_vikingspackers_240930.jpg
Vikings have case as NFC’s top squad after Week 4
nbc_pft_wasvsari_240930.jpg
Commanders are playing NFC East’s ‘best’ football

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240930.jpg
Eagles’ loss to Bucs ‘bodes poorly’ for Sirianni
nbc_pft_vikingspackers_240930.jpg
Vikings have case as NFC’s top squad after Week 4
nbc_pft_wasvsari_240930.jpg
Commanders are playing NFC East’s ‘best’ football

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Christian Watson could go on IR with a high-ankle sprain

  
Published September 30, 2024 10:06 AM

The Packers finished Sunday’s loss to the Vikings without wide receiver Christian Watson and it may be some time before Watson returns to the lineup.

Watson suffered an ankle injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Watson could be headed to injured reserve after being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. That move would keep him out for at least four games.

Watson did not have a catch before leaving Sunday’s game. He has five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on the season.

The ankle injury is new, but Watson missed eight games with hamstring issues last year so he and the Packers are all too familiar with being in this kind of situation.