Report: Colts are seeking a first-round pick for Jonathan Taylor

If the Colts are going to trade running back Jonathan Taylor, they’re going to get plenty in return.

According to Stephen Holder of ESPN, Indianapolis is seeking a first-round pick — or a package of picks that equates to a first-round selection — in exchange for Taylor.

The Colts reportedly granted Taylor permission to seek a trade on Monday.

That cost may be prohibitive for teams to acquire Taylor, as they would presumably need to sign the running back to a new contract to make him happy. A second-round pick in 2020, Taylor is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He’s set to make $4.3 million in base salary in 2023.

The Dolphins reportedly are expected to explore a trade for Taylor.

Taylor is still on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury. He was limited to 11 games in 2022 with an ankle issue, but led the league in rushing, yards from scrimmage, and touchdowns in 2021.