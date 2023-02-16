Report: Colts request interview with Tee Martin for offensive coordinator job

The Colts have requested Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin to interview for their offensive coordinator job, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Colts also have Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter among their candidates.

Martin has served as the Ravens’ wide receivers coach for two seasons after spending 15 years coaching primarily in the collegiate ranks.

He coached the wide receivers and also served as passing game coordinator and assistant head coach in 2019-20 at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee.

The Bills had interest in him for their offensive coordinator opening last year.

New Colts coach Shane Steichen is expected to call his own plays.