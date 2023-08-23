Report: Colts set Tuesday deadline for Jonathan Taylor trade

Tuesday is cutdown day around the NFL and it is also reportedly the deadline for a trade involving running back Jonathan Taylor to come together.

Taylor asked the Colts for a trade several weeks ago and the team granted him permission to seek one earlier this week. Stephen Holder reports that the team is giving Taylor until Tuesday to find a trading partner who will satisfy the Colts’ demands in compensation.

Per Holder, six teams have inquired about Taylor and two have made offers, but the lack of a move would suggest that the offers aren’t what the Colts are looking for in return for the 2020 second-round pick. Any team dealing for Taylor would also inherit his desire for a new contract and it’s unclear if any club is going to give both the Colts and Taylor what they want.

In addition to making cuts on Tuesday, teams have to decide about activating players from the physically unable to perform and non-football injury/illness lists or having them miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Taylor has been on the PUP list since the start of camp because of an ankle injury.