Report: Colts target Giants DBs coach Jerome Henderson for a role on their staff

The Colts are talking to veteran defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson about a role on their staff, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Henderson spent last season as the Giants’ defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. He has worked for the Giants the past five seasons, adding the passing game coordinator title for 2024.

He also has worked for the Jets (2006-08), Browns (2009-11), Cowboys (2012-15) and Falcons (2016-19).

Henderson was the defensive backs coach or the passing game coordinator at all his stops after beginning his career as the Jets’ director of player development in 2006-07.

A year ago, he interviewed for the Giants’ defensive coordinator job to replace Wink Martindale. He didn’t get the job but did get the extra title.