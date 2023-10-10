Report: Colts to sign Kellen Mond to practice squad

With Anthony Richardson out awhile, the Colts worked out four quarterbacks Tuesday. Kellen Mond won the tryout.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Colts will sign Mond to their practice squad. The team also worked out Ian Book, Holton Ahlers and Trace McSorley.

Mond joins Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger as the healthy quarterbacks in the quarterbacks room.

Mond recently worked out for the Panthers but went unsigned.

The Browns cut Mond out of the preseason and chose to sign PJ Walker to the practice squad as the third quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Vikings made Mond a third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2021. He played in one game as a rookie, completing 2 of 3 passes for 5 yards.

The Vikings waived Mond out of the preseason in 2022, and the Browns claimed him off waivers. He did not play for the Browns last season.