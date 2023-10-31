Report: Commanders are taking calls on Chase Young

The Commanders have already traded Montez Sweat on Tuesday.

Could Chase Young be next?

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Washington is taking calls about its former No. 2 overall pick in advance of the trade deadline.

The Commanders declined Young’s fifth-year option in the spring, so he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Young was the 2020 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. But he suffered a torn ACL midway through the 2021 season. That limited him to just three games in 2022.

He’s played seven games this year, though, recording 5.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and nine QB hits.

With the Commanders signaling they’re willing to listen on Young, we’ll see if anyone can meet the team’s asking price. Washington received a 2024 second-round pick from Chicago in exchange for Sweat.