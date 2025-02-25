Report: Commanders have had trade conversations about Jonathan Allen

The Commanders appear to be open for business when it comes to one of their defensive linemen.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Washington has had trade conversations about Jonathan Allen.

Allen, 30, is entering the last year of his contract and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025. While Allen had played at least 16 games from 2020 through 2023, he was on the field for just eight games with seven starts in 2024. He finished the year with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and seven QB hits.

Rapoport notes Washington “plans to do right” by Allen, sending him to a palatable spot. If the Commanders can’t find a trade partner, Allen may be released.

The No. 17 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Allen has recorded 42.0 sacks with 60 tackles for loss and 118 quarterback hits in 109 career games.