 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time
nbc_pft_stafford_250225v2.jpg
NYG, PIT, CLE, LV show interest in Stafford
nbc_pft_travishunter_250225.jpg
Inside Hunter’s decision to enter draft as CB

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time
nbc_pft_stafford_250225v2.jpg
NYG, PIT, CLE, LV show interest in Stafford
nbc_pft_travishunter_250225.jpg
Inside Hunter’s decision to enter draft as CB

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Commanders have had trade conversations about Jonathan Allen

  
Published February 25, 2025 09:32 AM

The Commanders appear to be open for business when it comes to one of their defensive linemen.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Washington has had trade conversations about Jonathan Allen.

Allen, 30, is entering the last year of his contract and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025. While Allen had played at least 16 games from 2020 through 2023, he was on the field for just eight games with seven starts in 2024. He finished the year with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and seven QB hits.

Rapoport notes Washington “plans to do right” by Allen, sending him to a palatable spot. If the Commanders can’t find a trade partner, Allen may be released.

The No. 17 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Allen has recorded 42.0 sacks with 60 tackles for loss and 118 quarterback hits in 109 career games.