Report: Commanders to hire Ken Norton Jr. as linebackers coach

Ken Norton Jr. is following Dan Quinn to Washington.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Commanders have hired Norton as their linebackers coach.

Norton spent the past two seasons as linebackers coach at UCLA under Chip Kelly.

He worked with Quinn for three seasons in Seattle.

Norton was the Raiders’ defensive coordinator from 2015-17 before returning to the Seahawks as defensive coordinator from 2018-21. He also has coached at USC.

Norton was an NFL linebacker for 13 seasons, winning three Super Bowls and once earning All-Pro honors.