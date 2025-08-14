Report: Commanders work out OT Cam Fleming

The Commanders are looking at adding some veteran depth to their offensive line.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Washington worked out offensive tackle Cam Fleming on Thursday.

Fleming, 32, spent the last four seasons with the Broncos. He started 15 games in 2022, but played only seven games with one start over the last two seasons.

A New England fourth-round pick in 2014, Fleming has appeared in 118 games with 62 starts for the Patriots, Cowboys, Giants, and Broncos.

Garafolo also notes that the Chargers recently worked out Fleming. Los Angeles’ starting left tackle Rashawn Slater recently went down with a season-ending injury in training camp.