 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cooper Beebe has lateral ankle sprain, fracture in his foot

  
Published September 15, 2025 07:35 PM

Cowboys center Cooper Beebe does not have a high-ankle sprain as initially thought.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that further testing revealed that Beebe has a later sprain of his right ankle and a facture of a small bone in that foot. Beebe is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with his injury.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the team is “hoping it’s on the shorter end of that.”

The Cowboys placed Beebe on injured reserve Monday, which will force him to miss at least the next four games. In a corresponding move, they added edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the roster.

Brock Hoffman played the final 16 snaps against the Giants on Sunday. He started six games at right guard last season as well as one at center when Beebe was out with a concussion.

Hoffman also started one game at center in 2023.