Report: Cooper Beebe has lateral ankle sprain, fracture in his foot

Cowboys center Cooper Beebe does not have a high-ankle sprain as initially thought.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that further testing revealed that Beebe has a later sprain of his right ankle and a facture of a small bone in that foot. Beebe is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with his injury.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the team is “hoping it’s on the shorter end of that.”

The Cowboys placed Beebe on injured reserve Monday, which will force him to miss at least the next four games. In a corresponding move, they added edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the roster.

Brock Hoffman played the final 16 snaps against the Giants on Sunday. He started six games at right guard last season as well as one at center when Beebe was out with a concussion.

Hoffman also started one game at center in 2023.