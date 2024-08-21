Report: Cowboys agree to terms with DT Linval Joseph

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones alluded to a new addition on the defensive line. The Cowboys recently added Carl Lawson and Jordan Phillips, but that didn’t stop them from adding another Wednesday.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Linval Joseph, Josina Anderson reports.

It reunites Joseph with Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who coached the veteran in Minnesota.

Joseph, 35, played seven games for the Bills last season in his 14th NFL season. The Cowboys are his seventh team.

He entered the league as a second-round pick of the Giants in 2010. Joseph played four seasons in New York, six with the Vikings, two with the Chargers, one with the Eagles and last season with the Bills.

In his career, Joseph has played 186 games with 170 starts. He has totaled 676 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 77 quarterback hits and eight forced fumbles.