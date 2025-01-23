Report: Cowboys assistant ST coach Rayna Stewart following John Fassel to Tennessee

Cowboys assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart is following John Fassel to Tennessee.

Stewart will become the Titans’ assistant special teams coach under Fassel, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Stewart was a fifth-round pick of the Houston Oilers in 1996 and went with the team in the move to Tennessee in 1997. A defensive back, he also played for the Dolphins and Jaguars in his five-year playing career.

Stewart, 51, also coached for the Titans in 2009-10 as a defensive quality control coach. That was the beginning of his NFL coaching career.

He spent the past three seasons in Dallas after three seasons in Green Bay, the last of those as the assistant special teams coach.

Stewart also has spent time in the college ranks.