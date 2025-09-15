 Skip navigation
Report: Cowboys C Cooper Beebe out 6-8 weeks with high ankle sprain

  
Published September 15, 2025 11:46 AM

The Cowboys will be without their center for a significant chunk of the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Dallas’ Cooper Beebe is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

He is likely to be placed on injured reserve, but should be able to return later in the 2025 season.

Beebe was on the field for 73 of Dallas’ 89 offensive snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Giants. He was replaced by Brock Hoffman, who is likely to retain the center job in Beebe’s absence.

The Cowboys will be on the road to face the Bears in Week 3.