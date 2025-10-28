 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Report: Cowboys have had no contract talks with George Pickens

  
Published October 28, 2025 03:48 PM

The Cowboys stole George Pickens.

They sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick, and they are paying the wide receiver only $3.656 million this season.

Pickens, though, is in the final year of his contract and due a substantial pay raise on a long-term deal. The question isn’t whether the Cowboys can afford him, but whether they should pay that much for a second wide receiver with huge needs on the defensive side of the ball.

The franchise player designation for wide receivers is projected to be $28 million, and Pickens likely will get more than $30 million per season on the open market.

The Cowboys have not engaged in contract extension talks with Pickens or his representatives, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

Would Dallas consider trading Pickens before Tuesday’s deadline if it can get more than it otherwise would get in compensatory picks?

The Cowboys are 3-4-1 and rank 31st in total defense and 31st in points allowed.