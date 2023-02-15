Report: Cowboys hire Ramon Chinyoung as assistant offensive line coach

The Cowboys have hired Ramon Chinyoung as their assistant offensive line coach, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The 2022 season was Chinyoung’s first in the NFL when he served as the Broncos’ offensive quality control coach.

Chinyoung is returning to Texas, where he coached in the high school ranks in Houston for 10 seasons.

He worked as an assistant coach at Westfield High School from 2012-19 before becoming head coach at Fort Bend Willowridge High School. In two seasons at the helm, Chinyoung led the Eagles to a combined 11-8 record and an appearance in the 2020 Texas high school playoffs.

The Cowboys turned over their coaching staff this offseason. They recently promoted Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator.