Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Cowboys hire Ramon Chinyoung as assistant offensive line coach

  
Published February 15, 2023 04:01 PM
The Cowboys have hired Ramon Chinyoung as their assistant offensive line coach, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The 2022 season was Chinyoung’s first in the NFL when he served as the Broncos’ offensive quality control coach.

Chinyoung is returning to Texas, where he coached in the high school ranks in Houston for 10 seasons.

He worked as an assistant coach at Westfield High School from 2012-19 before becoming head coach at Fort Bend Willowridge High School. In two seasons at the helm, Chinyoung led the Eagles to a combined 11-8 record and an appearance in the 2020 Texas high school playoffs.

The Cowboys turned over their coaching staff this offseason. They recently promoted Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator.