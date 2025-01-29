Report: Cowboys interview Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams for their OC job

The Cowboys may be getting close to hiring an offensive coordinator after hiring a defensive coordinator and a special teams coordinator earlier this week.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones indicated that the team is nearing an end to its search.

To that end, the Cowboys interviewed Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams for the job on Tuesday, Connor Orr of the MMQB reports.

Adams has spent he past two seasons in Arizona, arriving with head coach Jonathan Gannon.

The Cardinals ranked seventh in rushing yards per game this season and eighth in rushing touchdowns. James Conner had his second consecutive 1,000-yard season.

The Cowboys want an offensive coordinator who is “outstanding” in the run game.

Adams began his NFL coaching career as an assistant offensive line coach on Frank Reich’s staff in 2019 with the Colts. He then worked as the team’s tight ends coach for two years before the Cardinals hired him.

The Cowboys requested an interview with Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger.

New head coach Brian Schottenheimer will call the offensive plays in Dallas for the first time.