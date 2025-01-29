Cowboys want an offensive coordinator who is “outstanding” in the run game

The Cowboys have hired a defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, which leaves the offensive coordinator spot as the most prominent unfilled position on head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s staff.

While speaking to reporters from the Senior Bowl on Wednesday, executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the team is interviewing candidates for the job. Schottenheimer will be calling offensive plays and Jones called him the “mastermind” of the team’s offensive approach.

Jones said “the key this day and time is to marry that run game to the pass game” on offense and the Cowboys are concentrating on finding a coach who will help their ground game.

“We want to be able to run the ball,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “Everybody says that we want to run the ball and we want to stop the run, and certainly that’s what we want to do. That’s what great championship football teams do, and I know coach Schottenheimer wants to do that. I think it’s real important that we find in this hire a coach that’s going to be outstanding in the run game area.”

Continuity was a driving force behind the decision to promote Schottenheimer, but an improved run game would be a welcome break from 2024.