Report: Cowboys interviewing Jets assistant Marquand Manuel for DC job

The Cowboys have widened their search for a new defensive coordinator.

Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel is scheduled to interview Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys are interviewing candidates to replace Dan Quinn, who left to become the Commanders’ head coach. They talked to former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and current Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde on Monday and former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer on Tuesday.

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan also has interviewed for the opening.

Manuel was the Falcons’ defensive coordinator in 2017-18, and he played for current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in 2006. He has worked as an assistant coach for the Seahawks, Falcons, Eagles and Jets in his career.