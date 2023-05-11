 Skip navigation
Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Cowboys to host Jets in Week 2

  
Published May 11, 2023 10:14 AM

We learned on Wednesday that the Jets will not be in Dallas for Thanksgiving because they’ll be hosting the Dolphins on Black Friday and Thursday brings a report about when they will be facing the Cowboys.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the Jets and Cowboys will square off on Sunday, September 17 in Week Two. The Jets will open the season with a home game against the Bills on Monday night, so it will be a short turnaround ahead of their first road game of the year.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers won all three of the games he started against the Cowboys in Dallas while he was a member of the Packers and he also piloted Green Bay to a win in Super Bowl XLV at AT&T Stadium.

In addition to the announced games, reports ahead of Thursday’s schedule announcement indicate the Jets will host the Chiefs on Sunday night in Week Four.